Craft fair for leukemia and lymphoma

The craft fair was held at the Days Inn in Dickson City Sunday afternoon.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A craft fair in Dickson City raised money for a good cause.

Team Mel's family hosted the annual fall craft and vendor fair at the Days Inn in Dickson City.

Over 50 vendors will have a variety of items available such as artwork, crystals, jewelry, and axe throwing.

There were also basket raffles and other prizes to be won.

And an ice cream truck stopped by for a while.

"This is in memory of my father, who passed away. And we've been doing fundraisers for the last 12 years hoping someday, we can get a cure, and we won't have to do this for anybody else," said Donna Praefke, Team Mel's family.

All proceeds from the fair benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.