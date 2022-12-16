Holiday pierogi sale in Mayfield

Despite the weather, a holiday fundraiser went on as scheduled in Lackawanna County.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — Members of the St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield bagged up pierogis on Friday for the church's annual sale.

Some are frozen; others are piping hot right from the deep fryer. Volunteers made dozens of pierogis over the past three weekends in preparation for the sale.

"Usually, we make about 10,000 each of them, so divide that by 12 and go from there," Sandra Suey said.

Church members have to make so many pierogies because the demand for them is there. A steady stream of people came in and out of the St. John's Center.

John McLaughlin came from Carbondale to buy a couple dozen pierogies.

"These here, the pierogies, they're for my kids. They love them."

Snow and sloppy road conditions didn't stop people from coming to pick up their holiday tradition."

"People came from Wilkes-Barre," Suey said. "A man called yesterday and said he wants six dozen. The priest's wife said, 'Where are you coming from?' And he said, 'Wilkes-Barre.' She said, 'Oh, you're not coming up here in this weather?' And he said, 'Oh, yeah. I'm coming up. I want my six dozen.'"

"I didn't think I was going to get here because of the snow," McLaughlin added.

This is one of the church's biggest fundraisers each year, and members say they're thankful that people love the pierogies enough to come out, no matter the weather.

"It's a tradition, and it helps the church out," Suey said. "All churches, no matter whether it is us or the Catholic Church, they're all hurting for money and parishioners."