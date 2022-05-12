Bakery program helps those leaving prison

The Rise Up Village Bakery makes and sells baked goods every Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Marty and Wendy McCormick are hard at work in the kitchen. The pair founded The Rise Up Village Bakery in Williamsport.

"The community has been very supportive, and we have over 100 people that regularly order, not every week, but they keep us busy," said Marty McCormick.

The Rise Up Village Bakery operates out of the kitchen in the New Covenant United Church of Christ. The program trains, mentors, and provides like skills to people who just left incarceration.

"They work with us and learn skills that will carry over into the workforce when they return, and we are totally run by volunteers," said Wendy McCormick.

"Most of these men and women had a very difficult time finding a job. They had few resources and few opportunities, and they needed some support," said Marty.

The bakery currently has four trainees who are working to rehabilitate themselves. They asked Newswatch 16 to remain anonymous.

Marty McCormick is a former chaplain at the Clinton County Correctional Facility. He says this is something he has always wanted to do.

"Three of the four have gotten jobs. With the job market the way it is, they, fortunately, found jobs. It wasn't in baking, but it was in other kinds of work, and they are being paid very good wages," he said.

The group is also looking to add more volunteers to expand operations. Right now, they are making a few different goods for the community.

"We are baking three kinds of cookies, two kinds of rolls, muffins, and two kinds of bread," added Wendy McCormick.

All the proceeds from the bakery sales go right back into the program.

Orders for the Monday bake sale need to be placed days in advance. Order requests can be emailed to riseupvillagebakery@gmail.com.