Care facilities merging in Lycoming County

UPMC Primary Care will officially start accepting patients early next week.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. —

Starting next week, the second floor at 215 Pine Street in Williamsport will be home to UPMC Primary Care.

"The practice officially opens to patients on Monday, July 11," said UPMC Northcentral's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Lopatofsky.

UPMC is merging its pediatric care facility in South Williamsport and its family medicine office in Duboistown. The two offices will now operate out of the new location in Billtown.

"We had a great supply of patients, and we were not able to meet their needs in the current environment, and we needed room for expansion," added Dr. Lopatofsky.

"The ability to have an updated space was very important and to be able to expand and bring on new providers in the future was very important," said Dr. Jessica Osman of UPMC.

The new UPMC care facility is 11,500 square feet, and it comes with 24 exam rooms. The hospital system tells Newswatch 16 that there is even more room in the building to expand into in the future.

"Eight pediatric rooms, and that includes a procedure room. There is also a telemedicine and lactation consultant room," added Dr. Osman.

"We will have a lot better handicap accessibility. Many of our patients are geriatric or in wheelchairs. So, we are just excited to have handicap-accessible bathrooms; we didn't have that in the other offices," said Dr. Michelle Cavanaugh of UPMC

Not only will this new facility bring on more patients, but it will also create more jobs. UPMC will be looking to hire a number of new positions.

"There have been several physicians in the community who have retired, and we have had a lot of patients trying to get into our office, and to accommodate that, we will need more providers," added Dr. Cavanaugh.

For more information on UPMC's new care facility in Williamsport, you can visit here.