Hit and run damages playground at child care center in Scranton

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how this incident could have been much worse.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Caution tape surrounds a damaged fence at the Learn and Grow Early Childhood Center in Scranton.

Security video from early Saturday morning shows a dark pickup truck come down St. Ann Street and turn directly into the play area at the day care.

"They originally hit the bigger playground first, and then when they hit that playground, they threw it in reverse and hit the second playground. We're just happy that they didn't damage the turf. we just got that put in the bigger playground a month ago," said Amy Ware from Learn and Grow Early Childhood Center.

About 300 children are enrolled at Learn and Grow. Without the fences around the play area, the kids don't have a safe space to be outside.

"Unfortunately, we can't use the playgrounds until the fence is repaired. It stinks because we have mild weather right now, and naturally, the kids want to be outside running around."

While the owners are upset that this happened, they're thankful that it didn't occur at a different time of day.

"It wasn't during school hours, and there were no children on the playground at all because it happened so fast there was no reaction time," Ware said.

Ware says she's not sure how much it will cost to make the repairs but hopes the person responsible for the damage comes forward.

If you have any information on this crash, you're asked to call Learn and Grow or Scranton police.