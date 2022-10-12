Scranton nonprofits receive ARPA grants

Some nonprofit organizations that were negatively impacted by the pandemic are getting a financial boost from the city of Scranton through federal funding.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti announced the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds to nonprofit organizations in the city on Wednesday. Nearly $1 million was divided between 49 organizations that applied for the federal funding.

"With us and the Scranton Area (Community) Foundation assessing these grants, we know what organizations really support our community, so we've been able to approach the funding from that level," said Mayor Cognetti.

The announcement was made at Outreach Center for Community Resources in Scranton. Executive Director Lori Chaffers said they were thrilled when they found out they'd be receiving $45,000, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

"Yes! It was such a relief! Our GED program has almost doubled in its size during this time with reduced funding. It's such a relief to be able to know we can sustain the changes that we had to make and that are effective for the individuals we're serving."

Maternal and Family Health Services were also awarded $45,000. The organization's COO Shannon Hayward says they need nurses and hope the extra money will help.

"It's been a challenge to recruit and retain qualified, dedicated staff in this current labor market," Hayward said. "This funding will help us support that need and build and strengthen our nursing team."

Organizations that applied for funding went through a rigorous process. Mayor Cognetti hopes that working closely together will help these organizations down the road.

"This isn't just sending out the money and walking away. This is going to be a partnership where we continue to work with these organizations, track what's happened, measure the progress, and that will inform us on how we can fund better," the mayor added.

The city is currently reviewing applications for community wellness grants. There is also time for small businesses to apply for facade improvements or business development. More information is posted on the Scranton city website.

Grant recipients and the funding they will receive include:

$ 45,000 each for seven organizations

each for seven organizations Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Friends of the Poor, Maternal and Family Health Services, Meals on Wheels of NEPA, Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, Outreach – Center for Community Resources, and Scranton Primary Health Care Center.

$ 25,000 each for 19 organizations

each for 19 organizations Catherine McAuley Center, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, Center for Health and Human Services Research and Action, Child Hunger Outreach Partners, Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA, Discovery MI Preschool, Greater Scranton YMCA, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Harrison House Personal Care Home, Here For A Reason, Jewish Community Center of Scranton, Keystone Mission, Linwood Nursing and Rehab, NativityMiguel School of Scranton, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue, Scranton Counseling Center, The Wright Center for Community Health, and Treatment Court Advocacy Center of Lackawanna County.

$ 10,000 each for 17 organizations

each for 17 organizations Boy Scouts of America Northeastern Pennsylvania Council, Breathe & Prosper Corporation, Clear Brook Foundation, Day Nursery Association, Goodwill Industries of Northeastern PA, Jewish Family Services of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Lackawanna River Conservation Association, Marywood University, Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, Scranton Public Library, Scranton Tomorrow, Serving Seniors, Skills in Scranton Business Education Partnership, St. Cats and Dogs of Scranton, St. Matthews United Evangelical Lutheran Church, Telespond Senior Day Services, and The Arc of Northeastern PA.

$ 5,000 each for 5 organizations

each for 5 organizations Center for the Living City; Electric City Steel Drum Project; Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science and Art; PAWSitively for the Animals; and Ronald McDonald House of Scranton.

$ 4,047.28

TCS Midtown Apartments

The SACF received $10,000 in ARPA funds to administer the grant process.