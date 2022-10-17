Check it Out with Chelsea: Children's Career Fair

SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub spent an afternoon this summer at a Children's Career Fair hosted by the Outreach Center in Scranton. Equipped with a light, camera, microphone, and script, she tried to show children what it was like to be a broadcast journalist. Watch to see how it went!
Featuring:
Darrion Norton of West Scranton
Lyric Woytach of Clarks Summit
Alaina Buchanan of Scranton
Kiara Torres of Scranton
Eliza Hunt of Shavertown
Gio Gonzelez of Scranton
Mya Baltrusiatia of Scranton
Catalina Ortiz of Scranton
Autumn Finn of Scranton
Athena & Alexa Wendolowski of Scranton
and Cecilia Dively of Olyphant
