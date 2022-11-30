Foster kids join families at Lackawanna County adoption ceremony

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shares a few heartwarming stories from the event in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Happy and anxious families sat waiting patiently for their turn inside the courtroom at the Lackawanna County Government Center. This festive occasion was held to celebrate 12 children who will officially become part of a new family.

"All these people are special, and it's nice to see something good happen, for not only the child but for the family," said Lisa Sohara from Lackawanna County's Office of Youth and Family Services.

Hailey and Grayson Winters are the grandchildren of Michelle Maros and her husband. Michelle says they've had custody of the kids and wanted to make sure they stayed a family forever.

"The next 18 years, it's going to be very fulfilling, and it's going to be worth it," Michelle said.

"I love Mimi and Papa," Hailey added.

Starasia Ward was excited for her foster child Avery to officially become her daughter. after more than two years of waiting, she says this day is a blessing. ward said she became a foster parent because she was in foster care when she was younger and wanted to make a difference.

"Sometimes you never know; there could be a kid in the world meant for you," she said. "I feel like Avery Is really meant for me. And I feel like there could be a lot of more families that could feel that same way."

Ten families are growing after the adoption, and they say they couldn't come at a better time in the year.

"Every Christmas to this day, but this year especially, it's exciting," Michelle said.

These families say love is more important than sharing the same DNA.

"A lot of people don't have family, so if you can create one, you should," Starasia added. "You don't have to be biologically related to be a family."