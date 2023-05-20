Historic locomotive returns to Scranton

After more than four decades, a historic locomotive has returned to the Electric City.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An iconic diesel locomotive made its return to Scranton Friday.

The American Locomotive Company (ALCO) PA Passenger locomotive known as the Nickel Plate (NKP) 190 has spent the past month on the Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad, making its way from Portland, Oregon, to Scranton.

The train will be on display at the Steamtown National Historic Site before being restored to working condition.

Following its restoration, the locomotive is set to be used for local excursion work.