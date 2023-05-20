Placing flags on graves of fallen veterans

Folks observed Armed Forces Day in Luzerne County by placing flags on the graves of veterans at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Members of AmVets Post 59 gathered at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township Saturday morning to place flags on the graves of fallen veterans.

Many people came out to help, including other veterans and members of a volleyball team.

Organizers say there was a huge turnout this year, and the community support has been great.

"It's wonderful. We have people coming in visiting their family members, and they're actually putting, stopping putting flags on other people's graves also, so the community has been wonderful," said Tammy Wegner-Navy Veteran.

Volunteers placed 8,000 flags across the cemetery and plan to do it all again next year in Luzerne County.