Stroke Miracle Lap held at PNC Field

Heart disease and stroke survivors came together to raise awareness at a walk Saturday morning at PNC Field in Moosic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks gathered to ring the bell after the Stroke Miracle Lap at the Northeast PA Heart Walk at PNC Field in Moosic Saturday morning.

"So the survivors of stroke will walk on the field, they'll ring a bell to celebrate the completion of their walk and be joined by the rest of the group," said Bill Dempsey, NEPA Heart Walk chair.

Hundreds came out to support stroke victims and their families and raise money for the American Heart Association, and for many, the support can be overwhelming and emotional.

"From being paralyzed and your whole life taken away from you to be up walking and talking and seeing all of my friends here and the support from my wife. That's the most memorable thing, and now I've got the kids to follow," said Victor Gray, stroke survivor.

Victor Gray was paralyzed on the right side of his body following a stroke more than two years ago. To walk today is a miracle for him and his family.

"It was tough because he had it during Covid, and I couldn't go in and see him or anything. We didn't come for the past two years, but coming here and seeing everybody is very amazing," said Kimberly Gray, Peckville.

The Conway family was happy to be there, as well as Bridget's daughter Sadie got to ring the bell as a cardiac survivor.

"She's the chair child this year for the Heart Walk. She was born with a congenital heart disease called double outlet right ventricle. And she had to have open heart surgery at two months old," said Bridget & Sadie Conway, Scott Township.

Standing with her daughter not only fills her with hope and gratitude but pride.

"I'm just super proud of her. She's a little warrior. She keeps up with her twin sister Skylar. And I'm just really proud of Sadie," said Bridget.

The event on the field raised more than $180,000 in Lackawanna County.