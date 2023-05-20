Cornhole tournament benefits 'Coats for Kids'

Members of the Scranton Fire Department gathered at VFW Post 25 Saturday for a cornhole tournament benefitting Coats for Kids.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Firefighters are working to help children stay warm this winter through cornhole.

A bean bag toss tournament was held at the VFW Post 25 on Rockwell Avenue in Scranton to help raise money for the Scranton Fire Department's Coats for Kids initiative.

It was $30 to register to play in the tournament, and that fee included food and live music.

"I think that it's a good opportunity to set a good example for the kids to show them how to get together when a community needs help from a firefighter standpoint; all of us makes feel great to help kids out," said Kyle Savage, Scranton Fire Department, Local 60 Union.

The last band wrapped up around 8:30 p.m. in Scranton.