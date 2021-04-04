Gas main work to impact traffic in Scranton

The gas main construction will begin on April 5.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in part of Scranton - UGI will begin a natural gas main replacement project on April 5.

The replacement project will take place along North Main Avenue from Jackson Street to West Linden Street.

Officials with the utility company say crews will replace about 2,300 feet of the main to renew gas service lines to about 45 homes and businesses.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers can expect construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.