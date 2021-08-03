x
Columbia County

Gas line construction planned for Bloomsburg

The gas main replacement project will begin March 15 and will continue until the end of May.
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — UGI Utilities announced they would begin a natural gas main replacement project in Bloomsburg starting March 15.

The project will take place on the following streets:

  • West Street, from West Fourth Street to West Main Street;
  • West Fourth Street, from West Street to Market Street;
  • West Third Street, from West Street to Market Street.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents will experience traffic delays and some detours. Parking will also be restricted during the construction. 

UGI will be replacing more than three-thousand feet of the main. They will also renew gas service lines to approximately 100 homes and businesses.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of May. 

