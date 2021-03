The roadway will be down to one lane for a week starting on Monday, March 8.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One lane of North River Street in Wilkes-Barre will be closed beginning Monday, March 8 for utility work.

UGI is planning on performing maintenance on its natural gas facilities along the 500 block, which is between Maple and Chestnut Streets.

Crews will be working 24 hours a day during the project. Work is expected to last through Thursday, March 11.