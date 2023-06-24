Fundraiser helps child battling cancer in Lackawanna County

"I saw that there was a little girl playing baseball with my children and that there was a fundraiser going on through Vincenzo's Pizzeria, and I said, well, let's do more, let's do extra. I never met the family. My heart was just tugged because my husband's a cancer survivor, and I have three little kids, and I know what it's like when one person is going through something. It's not just that one person, the whole family is affected," said Elena Morales, fundraiser host.