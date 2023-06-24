Fundraiser helps child battling cancer in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — A church in Lackawanna County held a fundraiser Saturday for a little girl battling cancer.
Ayisah Barragan is battling Pre-B cell leukemia.
The wife of the pastor at the United Baptist Church on South Main Avenue in Scranton heard about Ayisah's fight and knew she had to help.
"I saw that there was a little girl playing baseball with my children and that there was a fundraiser going on through Vincenzo's Pizzeria, and I said, well, let's do more, let's do extra. I never met the family. My heart was just tugged because my husband's a cancer survivor, and I have three little kids, and I know what it's like when one person is going through something. It's not just that one person, the whole family is affected," said Elena Morales, fundraiser host.
All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Ayisah and her family.
