Founder's Day celebration in Tunkhannock

Part of Wyoming County was transformed for a special celebration Saturday.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Artists, crafters, vendors, and musicians filled the streets of Tunkhannock for the borough's Founder's Day.

The Tunkhannock Business and Professional Association planning committee pulled together activities that celebrate Tunkhannock's history and traditions.

The Allegany River Seneca Dancers, a Native American dance group, showcased the traditional songs and dances of the Iroquois.

People say the Founder's Day celebration is something people look forward to all year.

"It's wonderful, it really is. Everybody looks forward to it, and I know the businesses here in town are well represented, and we all look forward to it," said Sharon Neumane, Mehoopany.

Organizers say they try to bring new elements to the celebration each year in Wyoming County.