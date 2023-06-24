Garden tours held in Luzerne County

Saturday's weather was the perfect backdrop for those touring gardens in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Back Mountain Bloomers hosted tours of five private gardens in and around Dallas.

People who came out were able to get some ideas and inspiration for their own gardens.

New this year was a pollinator garden which is located next to the Dallas Township Municipal Building.

Master gardeners who created and care for the garden were on hand to answer questions.

"They are asking a lot about specific plants; the fall indigo is a big one they want to know what it is. They like to know what a lot of the plants are. We specifically designed this garden as a pollinator garden to create a space for our dwindling pollinators," said Marcia Wazeter, Penn State Extension Master Gardener.

More than 200 people came out to view gardens in Luzerne County.