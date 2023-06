As part of Founder's Day in Tunkhannock, a classic car show was held at Sherwood Chevrolet on Tioga Street.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — There were lots of classic and antique cars to check out, plus the ice cream truck made a special visit.

Organizers say there was something for everyone.

"We have a little bit of everything, we are a Chevy, GMC, Buick dealership, but we welcomed everybody, so we got fords, Chryslers, everything, so it's all good," said Roy King, general manager of Sherwood Chevrolet.

The car show typically draws in more than 200 cars in Wyoming County.