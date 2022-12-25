Free Christmas Day meal in Scranton

A downtown restaurant opened its doors on Christmas Day to feed folks for free.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Brother and sister Julian and Mia Williams woke up early like they always do on Christmas Day.

But this year, it wasn't to open presents, instead, their entire family volunteered at the Backyard Ale House to provide a free Christmas breakfast.

“To make people feel better and just being able to give to other people is the best feeling,” said Julian Williams.

But they handed out more than just coffee and doughnuts, the dining room was transformed into a clothing and food pantry, all donated by the Scranton community.

The Williams hope to make this a Christmas tradition for years to come.

“We get to spend time with everyone, and help people and helping people on Christmas because people don't get the same stuff we have, and we should be thankful for the stuff we have,” added Mia Williams.

Now doing this Free Christmas Breakfast for the 3rd year in a row. The Backyard Ale House says this is their biggest turnout yet.

“This is a lot bigger than last year. Last year we did about 250 people. Right now, I think we are probably around 300, so it's a good increase from last year,” explained James Bodnar, Backyard Ale House Head Chef.

The head chef of Backyard Ale House says this is the thing he looks forward to the most on Christmas.

“I think people just want to have a nice warm meal, and now people get to take a little something home for Christmas. It's nice to be able to get out of the house and do something,” Bodnar added.

After feeding over 300 people, the Backyard Ale House plans to donate their leftovers to the Community Intervention Center in Scranton.