Colder temps make for difficult holiday travel

Flights are canceled across the country as travelers try and get to their destinations right before the holidays.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You've heard of the calm before the storm, but how about the calm because of the storm?

Freezing weather conditions were not kind to travelers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca.

Flights were delayed by several hours, and others had to be canceled.

"I was just trying to get back and see my son before Christmas. He was in the air force, he's a doctor in the air force, said Steve Updike after just finding out his flight was canceled. "I just wanted to be, he's there by himself. Now you're gonna get me going."

Steve Updike was looking to catch a 5:25 p.m. flight to Charlotte and then head down to Florida. But now he'll have to wait a few days.

"I would've never made my connecting flights in Charlotte, so I'll just rebook; you know I'll see him on Monday, that's all," said Updike.

Cynthia Ekeland's connecting flight was also canceled. She was heading to Denver, Colorado, to spend the holidays with family.

"So they were very helpful, United was very helpful, and they rescheduled me for the twenty-sixth," said Ekeland. "So I'll enjoy my family and leftovers on the twenty-sixth."

While some flights were canceled, others were able to make it just in the nick of time.

"It's been a couple of delays, and there's only so much you can do here," said Leland Smith, Mehoopany. "Hopefully, they'll be here in about seventeen minutes, but you know how things go."

Leland Smith and Kim Hartman have had their Friday turned upside after Hartman's daughters' flights kept getting delayed.

But after more than 4 hours of waiting. Their family is just minutes away from being back together for the holidays.

"We don't know whether to get excited or miffed at this point, said Smith. "We might just up and strangle them I don't know what's going to happen."

"I haven't seen my girls in 3 years, so I'll be excited to see them," said Hartman.