The mass was held at the Cathedral of Saint Peter along Wyoming Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bishop Joseph Bambera presided over a Christmas Eve mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The Diocese of Scranton says they were glad to be able to hold in-person mass this year.

There will also be a midnight mass at the church in Scranton.