Warming centers set up for those without power

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With the extreme cold in our area, PPL Electric Utilities has set up warming centers in several counties for customers who might lose power on Christmas Eve.

A warming center in Scranton is set up at the Hilton on Adams Avenue.

The centers offer heat, outlets to charge devices, hot coffee, and water.

If needed, PPL will also extend the centers to be open on Sunday as well.

To find a warming center near you, click here to view a full list.