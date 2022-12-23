Fuel company selling 'Hats for Heat'

A heating company in Lycoming County is running fundraisers to keep the heat on for folks in central Pennsylvania.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — As temperatures continue to dip below freezing, folks in northeastern and central Pennsylvania will be cranking up the heat in their homes. However, not everyone can afford to.

"The price is so high right now it is just an added bill people can't pay," said Vince Reeder of Reeder Brother's Fuel Services.

Reeder Brother's Fuel Services in Montoursville has come up with a solution for people struggling to stay warm this winter. For the second year, the business is continuing its "Hats for Heat" campaign.

"We sell hats, and this year we added apparel and more hats to try to raise as much as we can to help those in need."

Last year, the company was able to raise $16,000. Each hat costs $25. The profits from each sale will go to people who can't afford to heat their homes.

Reeder says many people are struggling to heat their homes right now.

"I get emails and texts and messages and stuff like that of so many people in need. I hear so many stories, and we try to hit as many as we can."

In addition to the hat sale, a fundraiser will be held on January 28 at the Loyalsock Hotel on Route 87 just north of Montoursville. There will be food, a 50/50 drawing, and a basket auction, with 10 percent of the hotel's sales that day going to the Hats for Heat campaign.

"They are going to have breakfast from 9 to 12 if you are an early bird and want to come for breakfast. Then they will also have lunch and supper," Reeder said.

If you would like to buy merchandise, donate, or inquire about receiving help from this fundraiser, you can contact the company by email here.