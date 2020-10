Former Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright learned his punishment Friday morning for running what investigators call a pay-to-play scheme with city vendors.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A judge sentenced former Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright to seven years in prison.

Courtright pleaded guilty to public corruption in July of last year.

Investigators say he took bribes for years from vendors who did business in the city in a pay-to-play scheme.

Courtright must report to prison before October 30.

BREAKING: Former Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright sentenced to 7 years in prison for federal corruption charges. @WNEP — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) October 2, 2020