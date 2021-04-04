Food kitchen in Scranton bringing back dine-in meals

The kitchen has been handing out take-out meals but was able to allow folks inside on Easter Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bright spot for the less fortunate on Easter Sunday - anyone in need of a hot meal was able to stop by the Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen along Penn Avenue in Scranton.

The kitchen has been handing out takeout meals since the start of the pandemic but was able to open up at 50% capacity on Sunday for those who would rather eat in.

Volunteers and donors help the kitchen provide free, hot, and nutritious meals every day of the year between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in Scranton.