Pennsylvania still planning to ease restrictions on Sunday, April 4

The state department of health says it has no plans to back off from easing restrictions on businesses and other places starting this Sunday, April 4.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said Monday she is, quote, "scared" and feels "impending doom" over the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Here in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health says it has no plans to back off from easing restrictions on businesses and other places starting this Sunday.

Places still will not be able to operate at 100 percent capacity.

But, as of Sunday, indoor dining can operate at 75 percent capacity.

Bars can be open. and are no longer required to make customers buy food along with their drinks.

Gyms, theaters, casinos, and malls can open at 75 percent capacity.

Indoor events can hold 25 percent capacity.

Outdoor events can be open with 50 percent capacity.

State officials say they are closely watching hospitalizations due to COVID-19.