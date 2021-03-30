Pennsylvania still planning to ease restrictions on Sunday, April 4

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said Monday she is, quote, "scared" and feels "impending doom" over the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide.
Here in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health says it has no plans to back off from easing restrictions on businesses and other places starting this Sunday.
Places still will not be able to operate at 100 percent capacity.
But, as of Sunday, indoor dining can operate at 75 percent capacity.
Bars can be open. and are no longer required to make customers buy food along with their drinks.
Gyms, theaters, casinos, and malls can open at 75 percent capacity.
Indoor events can hold 25 percent capacity.
Outdoor events can be open with 50 percent capacity.
State officials say they are closely watching hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
"Much of what we've done and even what we've talked about today is to make sure our hospitalizations aren't overrun, and we're closely following our hospital numbers, staffing, and bed capacity as we watch the cases and the deaths and understand how any of the relaxation of our mitigation measures should happen incrementally," said Alison Beam, Pennsylvania's acting Secretary of Health.