Hundreds in need get free Easter meals in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — An Easter food and basket giveaway took place at Scranton High School.

Friends of the Poor hosted their annual event to make sure families have hams and other essentials for the holiday.

Cars lined up to get their meals and volunteers say they enjoy helping folks in need.

"It's just a wonderful opportunity to serve the community and also serve those who are less fortunate and really need this food at this time of year," said Lois Draina, volunteer.