Free Easter hams given out in Shamokin

The Salvation Army of Shamokin was able to do the Easter giveaway because people were so generous at Christmas.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Dozens of vehicles lined up outside the Salvation Army of Shamokin and all they had to do was pop their trunks. Volunteers took care of the rest.

This was the Salvation Army of Shamokin's first Easter food distribution. More than 300 families registered and dozens more stopped by.

"It is everything for Easter dinner plus extras. We also have some surprises for the children that they'll receive when they come as well," Judy Orner said.

The nonprofit was able to hold an Easter distribution because the community was so generous at Christmas. At that time, the community raised more than $16,000 for hams, which were provided at cost by Irish Isle Provision.

"I think it's great. I know it's the first year they're doing it. It really helps, especially now with the pandemic and all that," Heather Wolford said.

"It's so wonderful. It's so appreciated too, very much so," Eileen Bray said.

Late last week, the Salvation Army announced it would be closing this building at the end of June.

Some services, including church, will move to the Sunbury chapter. Officials here agree, and say this building is closing because of financial reasons, but they will still serve people in the Shamokin area.

"As far as the community is concerned, a whole lot will not change for them. They will still receive the services from the Salvation Army. We are committed to serve this area," Orner said.

"Don't be scared. It's going to be OK. We're going to have to take care of you if we can and God's got this," Major Tammy Hench said.