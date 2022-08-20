Food and fellowship for veterans in Lackawanna County

The church worked with county officials to put together the event to say thank you and also let the veterans know about services available to them.

"I just want to say I don't think we could say thank you or show our appreciation enough. After all that they've done, so many have given their life to protect and defend our freedoms, those who are faithfully serving both at home and overseas, I think it's the least we can do, you know," said Pastor Terry Drost, Peckville Assembly of God.