x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Food and fellowship for veterans in Lackawanna County

A new event to honor veterans was held Saturday night in Lackawanna County.
Credit: WNEP

BLAKELY, Pa. — Peckville Assembly of God Church welcomed veterans to its campus along Business Route 6 for a meal and some entertainment.

The church worked with county officials to put together the event to say thank you and also let the veterans know about services available to them.

"I just want to say I don't think we could say thank you or show our appreciation enough. After all that they've done, so many have given their life to protect and defend our freedoms, those who are faithfully serving both at home and overseas, I think it's the least we can do, you know," said Pastor Terry Drost, Peckville Assembly of God.

Country artist and Lackawanna County native Nate Hosie performed for the veterans in Peckville.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Young survivor hosts 'Cookies for Courage' in Lackawanna County

Before You Leave, Check This Out