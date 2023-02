Flames broke out around 1 p.m. at the vacant warehouse along Hull Avenue in the borough.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Crews from several departments are currently working to put out a fire in Olyphant.

Flames broke out at the abandoned vacant warehouse along Hull Avenue in the borough around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Ladder and Engine 23 are currently operating at a commercial structure fire in Area 26 (Olyphant). The structure is on... Posted by Dickson City Fire Department on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire in Olyphant. A fire marshal has been called to investigate.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.