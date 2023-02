An early morning fire alarm forced residents at the Green Ridge Care Center from their homes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A rough start to the day for people living at the Green Ridge Care Center in Scranton.

Officials say a minor fire broke out and caused the residents to evacuate around 2:30 Friday morning.

No one got hurt.

We are still waiting for the cause of the fire.