Flames destroy former Edwardsville church

Many in Edwardsville woke up to sirens, as crews from all over the west side of the Wyoming Valley responded to a fire Sunday morning on Zerby Avenue.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Flames were roaring above the steeple of the former Saint Hedwig's Catholic Church on Zerby Avenue in Edwardsville after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

“This morning I was sleeping and then all I saw was flashing lights,” Jessica McKinney said.

She woke up to find firefighters putting out flames that consumed the vacant church near her home and tells Newswatch 16 she watched dozens of fire departments respond to the blaze from her bedroom window.

“Then I looked over here, this church, this beautiful church just across the street from my house, was in smokes and it was about 6 o'clock when I woke up, but I heard it was going on since 5 o'clock this morning,” McKinney added.

When first responders arrived, they told Newswatch 16 the fire was so intense, they could not stay inside the church to fight the flames.

“There was fire shooting out the windows at that time, and we did a quick attack,” said Bill Court, Edwardsville Fire Chief.

“It's been a beautiful church, it's been standing and I can't believe the cross is still standing,” mentioned McKinney.

According to its website, Saint Hedwig's Catholic Church was more than a hundred years old before it closed in 2007. Since then the Fire Chief says it has been vacant.

“This was my church growing up. This is where I received the first Holy Communion and everything. So it's kinda sad but unfortunately, it's been sitting vacant for so long, we thought something like this would happen and unfortunately, it did. Right now we're having the fire marshal look into it, to see what happened,” Fire Chief Court explained.

Crews from all over the Wyoming Valley's west side worked together for hours to battle the blaze.

Still no word yet from state police as to what caused the fire.

The Diocese of Scranton released a statement Sunday saying Catholic Social Services retains the former school building next to the church, which currently operates as Saint Hedwig's Veterans Village.

That building was not impacted by the blaze.