x
Lycoming County

BREAKING: Power outage at UPMC Williamsport

PPL is on-site and working to get power restored.
Credit: WNEP

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A hospital in Lycoming County spent hours in the dark because of a power outage.

UPMC Williamsport lost power around 7:30 p.m. 

Emergency power has been restored.

PPL is on-site and working to get full power restored. 

Officials say all patients in the hospital are safe and being cared for, and there is no work on transferring patients.

Fire officials say that there was no fire found in the hospital.

Breaking news, check back for updates. 

