DUBOISTOWN, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County.

Fire broke out at the place along Cochran Avenue in Duboistown around 2 a.m.

A neighbor tells us they saw two people escape the flames by climbing out of a window.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt.

So far, no word on a cause.