SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County has been arrested for setting fires last year.

Police believe John Banaszewski, 42, of Shenandoah, set several fires in the Weiser State Forest and in the borough of Shenandoah last May.

Banaszewski was taken into custody and charged after officers spotted him in Shenandoah on Tuesday.

Banaszewski is charged with 18 felony arson counts and is locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison.