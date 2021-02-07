Firework displays back after COVID-19 hiatus

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons has been putting on the show for more than 30 years, which draws in hundreds of people from all over the area.

It's the first time in two years that sparks of red, white and blue lit up the night sky above Abington Heights Middle School in celebration of America's independence.

"We had to watch a lot of things this spring and make sure we were going to be able to do this, but things started to turn around with the vaccines and the Covid rates, so we decided to go, and here we are," said John Hambrose, of the Abington Rotary Club and Firework Committee.

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic canceled the annual fireworks show that draws hundreds from all over the area.

Officials believe 2020 was the first time in the show's history the fireworks didn't go off.

"It was a tough decision because you lose momentum when you stop something like that," Hambrose said. "So we had to get the community support back."

By the looks of it, they sure did. Those who attended the fireworks show tell Newswatch 16 they're thankful that the annual holiday tradition is back this year.

"It's been a rough year, so it's nice to get out and watch the fireworks and have a good time, and it's great to come out and experience a community event like this again," said Craig Hoenie, of South Abington Township.

"It celebrates America, and I like it because it represents the Fourth of July, and I love the Fourth of July because I get to see fireworks," said Ileanna Rivera of Scranton.

"We had a very small if you could say fireworks thing at our house last year. It was very, very small, so this is nice to come out and just be out in the community and see people and let them," said Mackenzie Flanagan, of Dalton.

The celebration in the Abingtons is a family tradition for many.