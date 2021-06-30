Firework sales are skyrocketing ahead of 4th of July

Despite big fireworks events happening this year, Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison found people stocking up early for their own backyard displays.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Last summer, large gatherings were frowned upon during the pandemic... including Fourth of July celebrations... and that meant very few large fireworks displays. Many people, bought their own fireworks to have a smaller show in their backyard. North of the Border Fireworks store manager Joe Fluhr says they were busy last year and so far this year, it's been much of the same.

"Most people, they want a nice little show they can do for their family where things go up in the air make pretty colors, and believe it or not, the weather is not slowing down, whether it's rain or it's really really hot," Joe said.

The store had a constant stream of people filling their carts with all types of fireworks, sparklers, and other dazzling displays, including Jesse Comrie and his kids from Tafton.

"Mortars big fountains, apparently everything in the store. It's all in good fun. Yeah, oh yeah, we're having a good time," Jesse said.

Kurt Pollack says he says he came here last year to stock up on fireworks, and the store was mostly sold out before the 4th, so he wanted to come early and get exactly what he wanted.

"A couple days before the weekend so I figure before Friday comes and everybody gets here before the weekend, I get here a little earlier in the morning," Kurt said.

The store owner says being busy is a great thing, but the demand has skyrocketed and it's been a challenge to restock the shelves.

"There is a shortage of fireworks this year due to shipping concerns and some of the tariffs put on the new fireworks and slow things up so a lot of folks have heard about this in the news that there is a shortage. So it's become the new toilet paper," Joe said.