x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Local News

2021 Fireworks Schedule

Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Find a display near you!
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Don't miss a display near you with our annual Fireworks Schedule!

Check back for the latest information as updates are made available.

Bradford County:

🎆 7/4, Mansfield, South end of Mansfield, 9:30 PM 

Carbon County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information 

Centre County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Clinton County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Columbia County:

🎆 7/3, Bloomsburg, Bloomsburg Fair Grounds parking lot, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/5, Millville, Millville Little League, 10:00 PM  

Dauphin County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information 

Lackawanna County:

🎆 7/2, Moscow, North Pocono Football Stadium, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3, 9:00 PM

🎆7/2 Abington Heights Middle School, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3

🎆 7/2, Scranton, Lackawanna County Courthouse, 9:30 PM  

Lehigh County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information 

Luzerne County:

🎆 6/26, Nanticoke, Nanticoke HS, 8:45 PM RAIN DATE: 6/27 8:45 PM

🎆 7/4, Wilkes-Barre, Kirby Park, 9:00 PM 

Lycoming County:

🎆 7/3, Montgomery, Montgomery Park, 8:45 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 8:45 PM

🎆 7/4, Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Recreation Area, 9:45 PM  

Monroe County:

🎆 7/2, East Stroudsburg, Crystal Street, 9:00 PM

🎆 7/3, Skytop, Skytop Lodge, 9:00 PM

🎆 7/4, Tannersville, Camelbeach, 9:00 PM

Montour County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Northampton County:

🎆 7/4, Bethlehem, The Steelstacks, 9:00 PM 

Northumberland County:

🎆 7/3, Shamokin, Glen Burn Bank, 9:40 PM RAIN DATE: 7/4, 9:40 PM 

Pike County:

🎆 7/4, Lake Wallenpaupack, Wallenpaupack Area HS, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM 

Schuylkill County:

🎆 7/3, Frackvillel, Little League/Softball Complex (West High Street), 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM

🎆 7/9, Port Carbon, Monument Hill, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5 9:30 PM

Snyder County:

🎆 7/2, Selinsgrove, MVAA Showgrounds, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3 9:30 PM  

Sullivan County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Susquehanna County:

🎆 7/3, Thompson, Thompson Hose Co., 10:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/4 10:00 PM

🎆 7/4, Montrose, Montrose Area High School, 9:00 PM

🎆 7/9, Union Dale, Union Dale Vol. Fire Co., 10:15 PM RAIN DATE: 7/10, 10:15 PM 

Tioga County:

🎆 7/2, Tioga, Ives Run Recreation Center, 9:00 PM 

Union County:

🎆 6/26, Mifflinburg, Hidden Valley Campground, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/4, New Berlin, The Commons, 10:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 10:00 PM

Wayne County:

🎆 7/2, Honesdale, Central Park, 9:00 PM

🎆 7/3, Lake Ariel, Lake Ariel Vol. Fire Co., 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/9, 9:00 PM

Wyoming County:

🎆 7/3, Tunkhannock, Tunkhannock High School Athletic Field, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM 

Related Articles