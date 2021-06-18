2021 Fireworks Schedule

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
Don't miss a display near you with our annual Fireworks Schedule!
Check back for the latest information as updates are made available.
Bradford County:
🎆 7/4, Mansfield, South end of Mansfield, 9:30 PM
Carbon County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Centre County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Clinton County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Columbia County:
🎆 7/3, Bloomsburg, Bloomsburg Fair Grounds parking lot, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/5, Millville, Millville Little League, 10:00 PM
Dauphin County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Lackawanna County:
🎆 7/2, Moscow, North Pocono Football Stadium, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3, 9:00 PM
🎆7/2 Abington Heights Middle School, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3
🎆 7/2, Scranton, Lackawanna County Courthouse, 9:30 PM
Lehigh County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Luzerne County:
🎆 6/26, Nanticoke, Nanticoke HS, 8:45 PM RAIN DATE: 6/27 8:45 PM
🎆 7/4, Wilkes-Barre, Kirby Park, 9:00 PM
Lycoming County:
🎆 7/3, Montgomery, Montgomery Park, 8:45 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 8:45 PM
🎆 7/4, Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Recreation Area, 9:45 PM
Monroe County:
🎆 7/2, East Stroudsburg, Crystal Street, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/3, Skytop, Skytop Lodge, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/4, Tannersville, Camelbeach, 9:00 PM
Montour County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Northampton County:
🎆 7/4, Bethlehem, The Steelstacks, 9:00 PM
Northumberland County:
🎆 7/3, Shamokin, Glen Burn Bank, 9:40 PM RAIN DATE: 7/4, 9:40 PM
Pike County:
🎆 7/4, Lake Wallenpaupack, Wallenpaupack Area HS, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM
Schuylkill County:
🎆 7/3, Frackvillel, Little League/Softball Complex (West High Street), 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/9, Port Carbon, Monument Hill, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5 9:30 PM
Snyder County:
🎆 7/2, Selinsgrove, MVAA Showgrounds, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3 9:30 PM
Sullivan County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Susquehanna County:
🎆 7/3, Thompson, Thompson Hose Co., 10:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/4 10:00 PM
🎆 7/4, Montrose, Montrose Area High School, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/9, Union Dale, Union Dale Vol. Fire Co., 10:15 PM RAIN DATE: 7/10, 10:15 PM
Tioga County:
🎆 7/2, Tioga, Ives Run Recreation Center, 9:00 PM
Union County:
🎆 6/26, Mifflinburg, Hidden Valley Campground, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/4, New Berlin, The Commons, 10:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 10:00 PM
Wayne County:
🎆 7/2, Honesdale, Central Park, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/3, Lake Ariel, Lake Ariel Vol. Fire Co., 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/9, 9:00 PM
Wyoming County:
🎆 7/3, Tunkhannock, Tunkhannock High School Athletic Field, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM