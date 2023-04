Flames broke out around 10 p.m. along the 600 block of 4th Avenue in Jessup Saturday night.

JESSUP, Pa. — A fire spread to three homes in Lackawanna County Saturday night.

Flames broke out around 10 p.m. along the 600 block of 4th Avenue in Jessup around 10 p.m.

No word yet on what caused the fire in Lackawanna County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.