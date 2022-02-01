Fire levels family home in Lackawanna County

Officials say four people and a dog lived in the home and are now staying with family.

THROOP, Pa. — Nobody was hurt after a fire ripped through a home on South Valley Avenue in Throop, sending flames shooting through the roof and an explosion that rattled neighbors.

"The first one, I was like, you know, it's the power box or whatever, but then there were two more explosions, so I don't know what the hell that was about. But it was crazy. It was loud sounded like a nuke hit the place," said Nathaniel McFadden of Throop.

Officials say four people and a dog lived in the home and are now staying with family.

Firefighters say the explosions came from supplemental oxygen tanks, as the homeowner had a medical condition. The man was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The call came in around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

"The main concern was whoever lived there they needed to get them out of there. So I'm just happy they did that," McFadden said. "Everything else can be replaced."

The aftermath - the home completely leveled.

The fire threatened part of the home next door - where Miranda Malinowski lives with her three kids.

She's grateful the family decided to stay at her sister Dana's house in Jessup that night.

"I saw it on Facebook, posted on a Facebook page. Immediately woke my sister up because she lives next door to it, in a panic, and then came over to check and make sure her house was okay," said Dana Malinowski.

The house has some cosmetic interior and exterior damage but is expected to be okay.

"The blessing is that we're all still here, and everybody made it out safe," said Miranda Malinowski of Throop.

Not only did the fire impact those who lived in the home, but also those residents who live here on Marion Circle. More than two dozen households were without power for several hours.

"Supposed to be a new beginning, and the year is already starting our rocky," Dana Malinowski said.

Fire officials do not believe the fire is suspicious.

A state police fire marshal was called in to investigate.

So far, there is no word on what caused the fire.