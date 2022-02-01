Bar in Scranton to be closed for weeks following fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular bar and restaurant in Scranton will be closed for several weeks following a fire.
Flames broke out at the V Spot along Providence Road just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
According to a post on the bar's social media, the second story of the building accidentally caught fire while being repaired for minor leaks.
Investigators are still searching for a cause.
Employees hope to be back up and running in about three weeks.
