Lackawanna County

Bar in Scranton to be closed for weeks following fire

The building caught fire just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, shutting them down on their busiest night of the year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular bar and restaurant in Scranton will be closed for several weeks following a fire.

Flames broke out at the V Spot along Providence Road just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

According to a post on the bar's social media, the second story of the building accidentally caught fire while being repaired for minor leaks.

Investigators are still searching for a cause.

Employees hope to be back up and running in about three weeks. 

