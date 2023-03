Flames broke out around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at the home along Archbald Mountain Road in Jefferson Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A home is destroyed after a fire tore through it Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

The fire sparked around 4:30 p.m. at the place along Archbald Mountain Road in Jefferson Township.

Officials on scene say no one was injured.

There is no word on what caused the fire in Lackawanna County.