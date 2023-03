Police gathered along Price Street in the city's west side around 5 p.m. Monday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A heavy police presence has gathered in Scranton.

Officers responded to Price Street in west Scranton just after 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they found three gunshot victims. There is no word on their condition.

The area is still an active crime scene, however, police on scene say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.