Apartment building damaged by fire

Fire at the place in Wayne County started early Monday.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A fire in Wayne County badly damaged an apartment building and sent a firefighter to the hospital.

The fire started at the building on West Street in Honesdale around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The two-story building contained two apartments.

One person in the second-floor apartment was home at the time and got out safely but suffered burns to his feet, investigators said.

Officials say a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The building is now condemned due to the damage.

A state police fire marshal said the fire started because of an electrical problem.

