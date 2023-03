Traffic on Route 11 was blocked by the wreck Monday morning.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A rig rollover slowed traffic Monday morning in Snyder County.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Route 11 southbound, just south of the Route 11 / Route 15 split in Monroe Township, near Shamokin Dam

One lane was blocked, leading to some traffic backups.

There is no word on what led to the wreck.