Flames destroy Friends of the Poor building in Lackawanna County

The fire started just around 5 p.m. Monday evening.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home used by Scranton Friends of the Poor.

Crews were called to the place on Linden Street in the Hill Section of the city around 5 p.m.

The building was used for Friends of the Poor's clothes line for men program, providing clothes to help men enter the workforce.

Friends of the poor says everything was lost in the fire.

No word on the cause of Monday afternoon's destructive fire in Scranton.

If you want to donate towards Scranton Friends of the Poor CLICK HERE for their website.