Fire company hosts chicken dinner

JERMYN, Pa. — Chicken BBQ was on the menu at a fire company in Lackawanna County.

Crystal Fire Company along Bacon Street in Jermyn is a 100% volunteer company.

Fundraisers like this one help offset the cost of operations and gear.

Dinner included half a chicken, baked potatoes, green beans, and even some dessert.

People told Newswatch 16 it's an easy way to say thanks for all the firefighters do in the community.

"It's easy. It's quick. You get your food, get some lunch, and you're supporting your local fire company. We have friends that are here, so we were talking about it yesterday, so we came up to support the company," said Marcy Cieciorka of Dunmore.