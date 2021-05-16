Food truck fundraiser helps fire company in Luzerne County

A fire company in Hazle Township teamed up with food truck owners for the fundraiser.

Vendors dished up funnel cakes, ice cream, doughnuts, and more to help support the Hazle Township Fire and Rescue Company 141.

According to volunteers, they came up with the idea of hosting an outdoor fundraiser to be as pandemic-friendly as possible.

Organizers say it's been a tough year for fire companies and food vendors, so teaming up benefits everyone involved.

"It is nice to see that people can get out! Not only to support the local food truck industry but also the fire dept in any way that they can. Any help is greatly appreciated," said event chairman Chuck Krone.