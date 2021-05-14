Scavenger hunt to benefit library in Wayne County

The Bethany Public Library is encouraging people to help raise funds while exploring northern Wayne County by going on a scavenger hunt

BETHANY, Pa. — The pandemic has made fundraising hard for many nonprofit organizations, including the Bethany Public Library near Honesdale.

Kate Baxter is the director of the library and says the staff wanted to come up with a fun and engaging event that anyone could do, so they decided on a scavenger hunt.

"A small committee put in an awful lot of work to come up with a route and didn't come up with clues in a way that all of this is going to work logistically to be a lot of fun for everybody," Baxter said.

For $30, each carload of people will be on the lookout for clues, visiting historic sites, businesses, and scenic spots, and it all begins and ends at the library on Saturday, May 15.

"We'll send them on their way with a map, and all the clues, and an emergency kit in case they get lost, they can figure out their way back home."

You'll know you're at the right location for each stop of the scavenger hunt when you see a green cone. There you can punch your ticket, and move on to the next location.

"It's about 60 miles you can do it in about 90 minutes. But really, you could take all day to do it, but if you want to get into your raffle card and for the prize drawing at the end of the day you need to be back by four o'clock."

Several area businesses are participating in the scavenger hunt, including Moka Origins at the Himalayan Institute.

"We hope we get a lot of people up here to check out what Moka is all about. We're so happy to support the library and their fundraiser, and we hope that people take advantage of it," said Jeff Abella, owner of Moka Origins.

You can still register for the scavenger hunt at the library before it kicks off at 9:30 a.m. And to keep it socially distant, there are two different routes and cars will leave 10 minutes apart.